More Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, 2019:

• Freddie O’Hara, 42, of Columbus, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. O’Hara must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Tosha Lowry, 31, of Columbus, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A no-contact order was terminated. Lowry must commit no offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and must remain on good behavior.

• Johnathan Knisley, 37, of Xenia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Knisley must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and a marked lanes violation were dismissed

• Jerry Harner Jr., 26, of Hamilton, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. An assault charge was dismissed.

• Thomas Johnson, 50, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jailtime stayed to allow Johnson to pay $74.95 in restitution to the victim, Johnson must have no contact with the same, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Jason Bolish, 40, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Bolish must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Andrew Totten, 30, trespassing, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Bridgett Allen, 37, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Kassidy Gilbert, 21, of Wilmington, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Justin Schneider, 33, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Schneider.

• Lisa Simmons, 44, of Bloomingburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

• Sarah Lawson, 31, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ryan Harper, 30, of Wilmington, two counts of drug possession, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs.

• Robert Gibson, 51, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Darick Goolsby, 25, of Jeffersonville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Goolsby.

• Denver Bernard, 19, of Sabina, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Bernard to complete diversion.

• Cody Fosbrink, 19, of New Vienna, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Fosbrink to complete diversion.

• Noah Suiter, 19, of Hillsboro, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Suiter to complete diversion.

