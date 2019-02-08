Ohio woman sentenced in police chase fatal

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an Ohio woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and causing a crash ending in another motorist’s death has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a release that 19-year-old Alyssa Irwin-Debraux was sentenced Thursday in Dayton. She was convicted in December on charges that included involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The Sept. 11 crash on Ohio 741 killed 57-year-old Mary Taulbee.

The release says a Moraine police officer was pursuing a stolen Jeep driven by Irwin-Debraux when another vehicle moving out of the Jeep’s path struck Taulbee’s vehicle, which spun into the police cruiser’s path. Taulbee died at a hospital.

A message seeking comment was left for Irwin-Debraux’s attorney.