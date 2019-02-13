‘Step Afrika!’ in free public performance Thursday at Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — “Step Afrika!” is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Having toured more than 50 countries across the globe, Step Afrika! now ranks as one of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the United States.

The group will be at Wilmington College’s Boyd Auditorium Thursday, Feb. 14 for a free public performance, beginning at 7 p.m.

“Step Afrika!” blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional West and Southern African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

Performances are much more than dance shows — they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

“Step Afrika!” promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement and cross-cultural understanding. To learn more, visit www.stepafrika.org.

