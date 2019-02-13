Abortion heartbeat bill proposed in both Ohio House, Senate

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican lawmakers in both chambers of the Ohio Legislature are now pushing measures to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

A version of the so-called heartbeat bill was introduced by Sen. Kristina Roegner on Tuesday, a day after fellow Republicans in the House submitted theirs.

Similar measures approved by lawmakers were twice vetoed by former GOP Gov. John Kasich. But new Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated he’d sign it.

It would be among the most restrictive abortion measures in the country. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.

Kasich signed other abortion-limiting legislation but said enacting the heartbeat bill would lead to a costly court battle and it would likely be found unconstitutional.