Toledo newspaper cutting print editions on Mondays, Tuesdays

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Blade newspaper in Toledo says it will stop publishing its print editions on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The newspaper says the changes will begin on Feb. 25 and that it will continue digital distribution of news on those days without the print edition.

The owners of the newspaper, Toledo-based Block Communications Inc., say The Blade is focusing on growing its digital news operations.

Chairman Allan Block says the newspaper is moving into the future with a variety of digital platforms, including a daily digital broadsheet newspaper called eBlade.

Block says the newspaper is not reducing its commitment to its news department.