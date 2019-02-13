Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 31. Critical: Handwashing sink water got warm, but not hot.

Cook had no beard net. Manager working line had no hat or hair net (hair in ponytail). Complaint: Pop machine frozen, no heat, dirty, food sitting out. Heat had been repaired by time of inspection. Pop machine lines were frozen, but water was available in kitchen and bathrooms. Found no food sitting out. There were several dirty tables that they were working on cleaning.

Follow-up: Approx. March 6.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 31. Critical: Chicken in bottom of prep cooler in kitchen grill area dated use by Jan. 30.

Floor in dry storage next to the CO2 containers is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. March 5.

• Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Jan. 31. Cuisinart mini food chopper is household rated. Door seals damaged in Delfield reach-in cooler. Ice accumulated in Cold Tech reach-in freezer. Dust accumulated on fan cover in Delfield reach-in cooler. Ceiling damaged above mop sink (from previous roof leak). Debris and spillage under equipment on floor in kitchen. Purses, coats and ibuprofen found in kitchen — store in designated areas separate from food prep and storage areas.

• Laney Cakes Bakery, 151 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 1. Cell phones found on prep tables near cake-decorating activities.

• We’re Rolling Pretzel Co., 2825 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 31. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Person in charge was not able to explain time and temperature parameters of cooling TCS bulk food. Discussed proper method and parameters. Hot dog pretzels: 125°F; hot dog pretzel #2: 126°F; Person in charge discarded and made new. Bags of pepperoni missing date marks.

Level 2 certified food protection manager unavailable. Containers of sugar, flour, cin-sugar, yeast, etc. missing common name labels. Box fan on floor has dust accumulations. Tile near mop sink is damaged.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 31. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Spray bottle with cleaner missing label. Fly strips hung above food prep table and paper supply storage cart. Person in charge took down and corrected.

Cinnamon, salt, spices, etc. in shakers missing common name label. Hanging system for wet mops is non-functional. Ice accumulated on floor of walk-in freezer. Lights (2) nonworking above sandwich make line. Dust accumulated on small black fan, ceiling above make line (Icee/snack area) and wall behind menu board (above cook equipment). Phones stored on food prep table.