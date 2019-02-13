Wilmington man receives 4-year prison term in rape case

WILMINGTON — A local man received a four-year prison term after he was convicted of rape.

As a result of the conviction Timothy D. Graybeal Jr., 27, of the Wilmington area, is classified as a Tier 3 sex offender for which community notification is required.

The victim of the March 23, 2018 crime was 3 at the time.

Graybeal reportedly came forward and confessed the crime. In the sentencing paperwork, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck stated, “It is almost certain the case could not have been prosecuted but for defendant’s cooperation.”

The possible terms of imprisonment for the conviction range from three years to 11 years, stated a court paper. Prosecution recommended a prison term closer to the maximum number of years.

Included among the reasons for not giving Graybeal a prison term closer to the maximum length are that he appears remorseful and he has little criminal history.

“Given the mandatory nature of the prison term to be imposed and noting defendant shall be monitored for five years upon his release from prison on post-release control, emotion cannot be the controlling factor in sentencing,” stated Rudduck.

According to a court paper, the offender does not presently know where he will reside after he is released from prison.

The designation as a Tier 3 sex offender requires that Graybeal register with the sheriff’s office of the county in which he establishes residency after imprisonment.

After that, he must register address changes for life, with in-person verification every 90 days, or else subject himself to criminal prosecution.

Credit of 294 days already served in the county jail was granted toward the prison term.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Graybeal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_graybeal.jpg Graybeal