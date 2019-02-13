Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 4 and Feb. 8, 2019:

• Hillary Funk, 27, of Lebanon, O.V.I., sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 6, 2019 to Feb 6, 2020, fined $375, assessed $125 court costs. Funk must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of a turn signal violation and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Ryder Bennington, 18, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Bennington must write a letter of apology to the victim, pay restitution to them, and have no contact with another victim. The offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge.

• Jacob Juilfs, 28, of Sabina, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (152 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Juilfs must take part in supervised probation and write a letter of apology to the victim.

• David Hasz, 51, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 7, 2019 to Feb. 7, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hasz must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, ALS vacated, and driving privileges will be granted Feb. 16, 2019. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge and an ADA charge were dismissed.

• Steven Pope, 41, of Sabina, menacing, obstructing official business, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Pope must have no contact with the victim and write a letter of apology to the responding officer. Additional charges of unauthorized use of property, registration violation, unsafe vehicle and two dog at large charges were dismissed.

• Robert McBee, 29, of Blanchester, trespassing, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $250 court costs.

• Jamar Warren, 36, of Wilmington, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Warren must have no contact with the victim, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Phillip Heslar, 45, of Milford, telecommunication harassment, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (54 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Heslar must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year. Additional charges of aggravated trespassing and criminal damage were dismissed.

• James Funk, 24, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Nicholas Jacobs, 31, criminal damages, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Jessica Foster, 28, of New Vienna, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Foster must have no contact with the victim, complete two years of non-reporting probation, must not reside in Clinton County for two years, and must commit no further offenses for two years. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• Brandon Kier, 34, of Hillsboro, child endangerment, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Kier must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and Kier must fully comply with Child Services case plan.

• Chasity Utley, 39, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Utley must complete 16 hours of community services, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

