The Village of Midland will be hosting a community clean-up for its residents, thanks to a 2019 Community Grant provided by the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District.

At Wednesday night’s council meeting, village officials scheduled the dates of May 5-9 for their spring cleanup event. Additional details will be posted on the windows of the council building (located at 111 S. Broadway St.) as the date of the event approaches.

