Spring into Clinton County Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market returns for its 2019 spring season on Saturday, March 2 in the Wilmington City Building at 69 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington.

The Spring Market will meet inside in the Moyer Community Room on the first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through May. The Summer Market will begin on June 1 on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets.

The 2019 Spring Market will feature familiar vendors who will be offering seasonal fresh produce, locally grown beef and pork, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods and breads, herbs, handmade jewelry and other artisan crafts.

All products sold at the Market are locally home grown or homemade in Clinton County or an adjacent county.

To learn more about the market products and events, please follow the Market on Facebook or sign up for weekly email updates.

Be a vendor

The Farmers Market is accepting applications for new vendors for the 2019 Summer Markets.

For more information on how to become a vendor, please email sally@clintoncountyfamersmarket.com.

