Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 4 and Feb. 8, 2019:

• Rebecca Allen, 29, of Xenia, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Allen must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with the same. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Randy Adkins, 62, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Adkins must not commit any offenses for one year, and complete non-reporting probation. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was ordered to return weapon and ammo to the attorney upon request.

• Stephen Bowman, 49, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension, no fishing license, O.V.I., sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 6, 2019 to Feb. 6, 2020, fined $1,600, assessed $625 court costs. The DUS offense was amended from driving under suspension-12 point suspension charge. Additional charges including driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, drug possession, driving under suspension, and a crossing a yellow line violation were dismissed.

• Angelo Collins, 64, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Collins must take part in non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. The operator’s license will be mailed to Collins.

• Jeremy Triplett, 40, of Chillicothe, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jailtime stayed to allow Triplett to complete diversion, write a letter of apology, and pay $100.30 in restitution.

• James Scarberry, 41, of Wilmington, illegal restraint, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Scarberry must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Jessica Kussman, 31, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed. A possession of schedule 3/4/5 drugs was dismissed.

• Jonathan Dixon, 33, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate. The case was waived by Dixon.

• Richard Santiago Jr., 33, of Unadilla, possession of schedule 4 drugs, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of schedule 3 drug possession, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• Nicholas Isbel, 22, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, a seat belt violation, going 80 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $225, assessed $250 court costs.

• Rebecca Coates, 44, of Loveland, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Myla Burton, 21, of East Point, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Burton.

• Justin Schneider, 33, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Schneider.

• Joshem Rodriguez Garcia, 28, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, marijuana possession, fined $400, assessed $250 court costs. An additional charge of 84 in a 70 mph speed zone was dismissed.

• James Hall, 27, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Kwaku Owusu, 42, of Manassas, resisting arrest, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Daywon Dewberry, 34, of Sardinia, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Dewberry.

• Avery Ashman, 26, of Blanchester, obstructing official business, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Timothy Carr, 21, of Waynesville, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Hunter Amsler, 29, of Clarksville, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Sean Osburn, 23, of Lynchburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Osburn.

• Delphin Murphy, 55, of Clarksville, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Murphy.

