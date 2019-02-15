WC prof to speak on ‘The Black Consumer: A Marketing Dream Come True’

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College faculty member Susan Lucas will speak on the importance of the African American consumer to the American economy in a Black History Month presentation Monday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in the McCoy Room of WC’s Kelly Center.

The free event is titled “The Black Consumer: A Marketing Dream Come True.”

Lucas, an assistant professor of marketing, will offer a close look at the trends and consumer behavior patterns of the black community and how it is important for marketers to pay close attention to that segment of consumers.

“I will be discussing the overall ‘cool factor’ that the black community has and how that has shaped trends among other minority groups and whites in America,” she said. “Marketers must craft messages that resonate with the black community rather than alienate them.”

Lucas, a 2000 Wilmington College graduate who earned her Master of Arts degree at Tiffin University, is in her second year on WC’s business faculty. She is a social justice advocate and speaker who is often referred to as “The Multicultural Marketer,” as she emphasizes the importance of inclusive marketing.

