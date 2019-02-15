Blan fills council seat

BLANCHESTER — The village has a full council again.

At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, Dick Simpson was appointed to fill the vacant council seat left by Lori Byrom last year. Byrom resigned due to moving out of the village for a new job.

Simpson was approved in a 3-0 vote after the council, Mayor John Carman, and Village Solicitor Andrew McCoy interviewed Simpson and another local, James Constable, separately during an executive session at the meeting.

The two had written letters of interest early this year after Carman announced he would be accepting them to seek candidates for the vacant seat.

Councilmembers Chad Hollon and Reilly Hopkins abstained from voting. Hopkins told Simpson before the vote it was because he wanted more time to think about it.

“It’s not because I don’t think you’re the guy for the job, but I would just like to think more about it rather than from that room to this room. I just personally can’t vote on that tonight,” said Hopkins. “But I want to thank you very much for interviewing honorably and answering all our questions to the best of your ability.”

Hopkins also thanked Simpson for his military service. Hollon abstained for the same reason as Hopkins.

After the vote, Simpson was sworn in by the mayor as Simpson’s wife, Bonnie, stood next to him.

Carman thanked Constable for his interest and doing the interview. Constable thanked Carman and the council for allowing him the opportunity to do be interviewed and he told Simpson he wishes him well.

Bonnie Simpson, center, stands next to her husband Dick, right, as he gets sworn in as the newly appointed Blanchester councilmember during Thursday's meeting. Simpson was sworn in after Lori Byrom resigned due to moving out of Blanchester. Dick Simpson, left, sits next to councilmember Chad Hollon during Thursday's Blanchester Council meeting after being appointed to fill Lori Byrom's seat after she resigned due to moving out of the village.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

