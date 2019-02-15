Busy times for East Clinton FFA

The East Clinton FFA Chapter had 17 members attend Leadership Night Tuesday night, Feb. 12 at Blanchester High School.

Students were asked to participate in several leadership games used to show them how that they will face many challenges throughout life, and the ways they react to the challenges will truly define their character.

The students also discussed the personality traits of a leader and what separates a leader from a follower.

In addition, five East Clinton FFA members competed in the Sub-District Public Speaking competition on Feb. 5 at Laurel Oaks High School — Regan Walker, Katie Carey, Maggie Mathews, Marci Ellis and Taylor Boeckmann.

Regan Walker placed third in the FFA Creed competition while Katie Carey placed fifth.

In the Extemporaneous contest Marci Ellis placed second.

Taylor Boeckmann placed first in Prepared and Maggie Mathews placed second in the Beginning Prepared competition.

Taylor, Regan, Marci and Maggie moved on to district competition at Peebles High School on Feb. 13, where they all placed well.

Regan placed fifth in the FFA Creed in her heat, Maggie placed fifth in Beginning Prepared, Taylor Boeckmann placed third in Prepared and Marci Ellis placed eighth in Extemporaneous.

Thank you to all the judges and coaches for helping prepare our speakers for competition.

Moores donate to FFA

County farmers Steve and Teresa Moore and Moore’s Greenhouse directed $2,500 to East Clinton FFA through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer.

As part of their mission, East Clinton FFA will use the funds to help pay for the FFA students contest registration for judging trips coming up and to help pay some for State FFA Convention, said Matt Griffith, East Clinton FFA Advisor.

The FFA chapter would like to thank Moore’s Greenhouse for this.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

Members of the East Clinton FFA attended Leadership Night held at Blanchester High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_group-shot.jpg Members of the East Clinton FFA attended Leadership Night held at Blanchester High School. Courtesy photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_five-speaking.jpg Courtesy photo