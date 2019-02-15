Reaching new heights at Wilmington Public Library’s Discovery Club

Kids enjoyed building a skyscraper city fit to withstand an earthquake on Wednesday night at the Wilmington Public Library. Discovery Club is held once a month at the library and is designed for all school-age children to explore the world of science.
