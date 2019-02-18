NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Lions Club held its annual Pancake Day this month at the firehouse in New Vienna. A large number of the community came out to enjoy the pancakes, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy.

Along with visiting with their neighbors, the guests had the opportunity to participate in a raffle, split-the-pot and to win a door prize.

The winners of the raffle are Wade Smith, Teresa Moore, Hugh Young, Stacey Kelly, Kasey Smith, Kevin Blackburn, Conner D. Brunk, Susan Walden, Julien Ohey, James Harris, Owen Smith, Edith Dischner, Clara Sears, Mary Waters, Jocelyn Ely, Lorine Harner, Bill Hughes, Steve McKibben, Kim Hiatt, Brad Hughes, Kenzie Terrell, Chad Terrell, Zane Harris, Caleb Brunk, Ann Woodruff, Steve Barret and Sara Fauber.

The split-the-pot winner is Kathy Johnson.

The Lions Club would like to thank the following donors for contributing the door prizes: TSC-Hillsboro and Wilmington, Clinton County Farm Bureau, Bill Marine Ford, Buckley Bros., Jerry Haag Motors-Hillsboro, Ace Hardware, Imagine That Tool Rental, and Sunrise Cooperative Wilmington.

Also, Walmart of Hillsboro and Wilmington, Clinton Electrical and Plumbing Supply, Impressions Created Beauty Salon, Bush Auto Place, Five Point Implements, Auto Zone of Wilmington and Hillsboro, Southern Hills Community Bank – Leesburg, Greenfield, Lynchburg, and Hillsboro, PBS Animal Health of Wilmington, Lowe’s of Hillsboro, Marvin & Neal Bond, and Advance Auto Parts of Hillsboro.

Also, Kibler Lumber – Hillsboro and Wilmington, Peoples Bank of New Vienna, Streber’s Market, Shoelaces Catering, Engine House Pizza of New Vienna, O Riley Auto Parts of Hillsboro and Wilmington, Aunt B’s Goodies – Tammy Mason, Stephanie’s Restaurant, Star Cinemas, and Gold Star Chili – Hillsboro.

Also, Bob Evans in Wilmington, Kasey Smith Auction Services, Community Market – Hillsboro, Rick’s Appliances, Bane-Welker Equipment, Margaret McKibben, Auto Tech Service Center, Back Home LLC, Heavenly Sweets by Monique, Aaron’s, Max & Erma’s Restaurant, R&L Carriers, Bronson Door, The Diner New Vienna, Grand Slam Parties, and Healthsource of Ohio.

Also, Giovanni’s Pizza, Home Depot Washington Court House, Batter up Bakery, John Slyman with Nationwide Insurance, James Cramton with Allstate Insurance, Monro Muffler/Brake, Groves Tire & Service, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Clint High Farms, and the Union Stockyards.

The New Vienna Lions Club extends a special thanks to all the donors who helped make this a successful and exciting event.

The money made from this event will help support the New Vienna Library, Kamp Dovetail, East Clinton Local Schools, Boy Scouts, the Lions Club eyeglass program and other community activities.