OWCC honoree Sharon Breckel serves family, community in a wealth of ways

They will be recognized at the March 2 event, and their profiles will appear in the News Journal next week.

This year’s four OWCC scholarship winners — one senior from each local high school — are: Emily Brausch, Clinton-Massie; Olivia Gundler, Blanchester; Ashley Kinner, East Clinton; and Jordan Snarr, Wilmington.

This is the first of seven profiles of the 2019 honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2019. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, will appear at the end of each profile.

Sharon Breckel has lived a life of service and sacrifice. Much of her service centers around helping children.

Her mother died when she was 14 and her father died three years later. She was a senior in high school when she became the guardian/parent of her 9-year-old sister. They were living with relatives at that time. She became her sister’s Girl Scout leader and caregiver.

Sharon was accepted at Morehead State University, but put the dream of college on hold so she could get a job to support herself and her sister.

Sharon married Gene Breckel, and later they moved to Wilmington with her sister and their two young sons.

She immediately began to make a difference in her community. She and her family volunteered to help with MRDD activities. She chaperoned clients on field trips to go horseback riding and to the Clinton County Fair.

When her boys got older, she volunteered at Smith Place and Denver Place elementary schools. She was a homeroom mother at both schools and volunteered in the Denver Place library. She held offices in the Denver Place PTO.

She served as a Cub Scout den mother. She volunteered at Butler Springs Church Camp as a Dorm Mom and as the Activities Director.

She served as the craft leader at her church’s Vacation Bible School during the summers. She developed the Wee Worship program for 4-5 year-olds. For the past 30 years, Sharon and Gene have served in the Church of Christ nursery.

When her boys attended Wright State University, she became involved with the Parents Support Group, and one year served as its president.

Whenever there is an opportunity to serve, Sharon is willing and able.

All of Clinton County benefited by her informative noon talk show with the local radio station featuring upcoming events for the county.

Sharon served as the City of Wilmington Treasurer. She has volunteered as a teacher for Harvest of Gold, teaching children to read and write.

She always wanted to be a teacher, but she realized that she was always meant to be a caregiver.

“Raising a 9-year-old when you are only 18 is difficult, but with the grace of God, possible,” she said.

She worked so her sister could go to LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) training.

Sharon has volunteered with the Clinton County Homemakers and has held every office in that organization.

She has been active in blood drives, Christmas parties for Help Me Grow, and organized activities to provide birthday and Christmas gifts for local nursing homes.

Other community activities include being a poll worker for many years, and helping with Relay for Life.

Outstanding Women of Clinton County welcomes Sharon Breckel!

