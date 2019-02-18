WPD reports: Bizarre behavior of drug users; possible counterfeit bills

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 11, police responded to the 1-99 block of South Spring Street on a report of a subject “swinging a stick.” Upon arrival, police spoke a 40-year-old Peebles male who advised his roommate, a 31-year-old Wilmington male, “was a meth user and he was swinging a pole at him.” The suspect left prior to officers arriving and they weren’t able to locate him.

• At 9:22 a.m. on Feb. 12, officers were dispatched to a non-breather on Reba Drive. Upon arrival, the officer could hardly get the door open. A 38-year-old Blanchester male was overdosing, blocking the door, according to the report. The officer moved him from out from the door so the Wilmington Fire Department could get inside quicker. The officer felt the subject’s neck and could feel a pulse. It was discovered he was wanted out of Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Once the subject came to, he was escorted to a cot and transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. An officer followed WFD to CMH and stood by until CCSO arrived.

• A police arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged theft after police responded to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 3:52 p.m. on Feb. 15. Police also issues two court summonses to a 36-year-old female and a 30-year-old male, both from Loveland. Police seized a false $100 bills and suspected meth.

• At 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 14, police received a report of a 22-year-old female running outside naked around the 100 block of Springbird Court and appeared to be under the influence. Nothing further was reported.

• A 25-year-old male was arrested for allegedly obstructing official business after police responded to the report of a prowler at the 300 block of West Locust Street at 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 17. According to the report, a 39-year-old female resident advised the suspect is on drugs in the backyard and was up against the back door, walking to the fence line then walking back to the house. The suspect heard screaming, according to the report. Upon arrival, the police observed the suspect “standing in the icy grass with no shoes in a short-sleeve shirt (weather approximately 30 degrees). He appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, according to the report. Police did seize a bag of marijuana.

• At 9:02 p.m. on Feb. 17, officers were investigating a fraud call where a pizza restaurant was the victim. The customer purchased a pizza and met the delivery driver in the back of the 100 block of Doan Street in a camper. It was discovered that the residence owner had no knowledge of a camper on his property and the owner gave police consent to enter any establishment on his property to remove people. A 24-year-old female was located inside the camper and she had a warrant through the police. Officers located a used hypodermic needle on the female. “(The suspect) has pending drug charges in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, but no prior drug convictions,” the report states.

• At 1:12 p.m. on Feb. 11, a 57-year-old New Vienna male advised that he was working on a car in the area of B Street and located a wad of $100 bills in the yard area. According to the report, he collected and counted $3,700 worth of bills. The back of the bills contained what appeared to be Chinese writing on them. “There are other security features that are also missing from the bills,” the report indicated. The bills along with the caller’s statement and report were forwarded to the United States Secret Service.

• A 51-year-old New Vienna female was arrested for alleged theft and drug abuse instrument possession after police responded to a shoplifting report.

• At 12:57 a.m. on Feb. 11, police received a report of shoplifting at a gas station on South South Street. According to the report, the suspect stole $24 worth of beer and $2 worth of “other property type.”

• At 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 11, a 26-year-old female wanted to report it appeared someone rummaged through her vehicle at her residence on Paris Avenue. Nothing was initially reported stolen.

• A 27-year-old female reported her yellow Calvin Klein purse, which contained her Social Security Number card and medication, was stolen from her vehicle at Hale Street at 1:29 p.m. on Feb. 11.

• At 4:29 p.m. on Feb. 11, police responded to American Legion on East Locust Street on a report of a vehicle being damaged. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 66-year-old male who advised that someone busted the front passenger side window on his gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police observed the damage to the window and the glass was intact enough to tell that no one made entry into the vehicle and “nothing was visible that would appear that a thief would want.” The victim advised that a male subject stated that he saw a male subject wearing a brown Carhartt coat run east.

• Police responded to a property damage report at the 100 block of South South Street at 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 11. The report lists the tires and glass of a Volkswagen Jetta belonging to a 55-year-old female resident as the damaged item. A 21-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:11 a.m. on Feb. 12, police received a report of property damage at the 400 block of North Wood Street. The rear window of a vehicle belonging to a 26-year-old male resident was reported damaged.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

