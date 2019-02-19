LOCAL BRIEFS

Clarksville organizes for ‘19

The Village of Clarksville council members for 2019 are Aaron Carter, Eric Rogers, William Pence, Paula Hammons, Carol Carter and Tonya Eades. Councilwoman Tonya Eades is President Pro Tempore.

Village council meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of each month unless Monday is a holiday. In that case, the meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday. which means the May meeting will be held on the 28th. All meetings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 205 W. Main St.,Clarksville. The public is always welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection and a copy may be obtained by calling Wanda E. Armstrong at -937-725-3973 or emailing vocfo@yahoo.com

Vernon Twp. files report

The 2018 Annual Financial Report for the Vernon Township Board of Trustees is now complete and available for public review.

Reports may be viewed at the township office at 5126 SR 350 West, Clarksville, during regularly scheduled meetings on the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m.