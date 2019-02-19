Ohio Gov. DeWine previews an education agenda in Wilmington speech

WILMINGTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said here that he will ask the State Legislature to back early childhood education as well as career and trades education for students in the upper grades.

The new Republican governor was the speaker Monday at the Clinton County GOP’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner held in Expo Hall on the county fairgrounds. An estimated 170 people attended.

The first five years of a child’s life are crucial, he said, pointing to studies, data, and the first-hand knowledge of parents and teachers.

“So we’re going to put a lot of emphasis on early childhood education, put a lot of emphasis on early childhood development,” said DeWine. It’s something that will make a great deal of difference, the governor added.

As to career or vocational education, he said every child in Ohio needs to see what opportunities they have.

DeWine reiterated what’s wanted is opportunities, whether it be college or in the trades or other skills, so that youths get excited about a particular career or pathway in life.

At one point, the Greene County native said what we want to do in Ohio is to expand opportunities for the young.

The most important thing, DeWine continued, is for children to be happy, focused, and find something they’re very interested in and something they could really get into and make a big difference.

He stuck with the theme of education when he turned the speech toward the “always-evolving” drug problem, as he put it.

DeWine thinks the most important thing that can be done is to start early with children, and to do something age-appropriate every year in school between kindergarten through 12th grade to prevent drug abuse.

In kindergarten it could be as simple as a lesson in not picking up a pill they find and taking it, while for older students it could include talking about good decisions — “what educators call social or emotional learning,” said DeWine.

He thinks that doing it year after year will have a big impact in keeping kids from going down a pathway of addiction.

The governor concluded his remarks by speaking about a funding crisis for highway and road projects in Ohio. ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) is spending $390 million annually simply to pay for prior borrowing.

There was applause when DeWine stated, “This governor is not going to take us any further in debt. It’s not the right thing to do, we can’t do this to our kids.”

Instead, “We got to pay as we go,” he said.

Revenue from the gas tax is basically flat, said DeWine, who according to The Associated Press is considering an increase in the gas tax. The state’s 28-cents-per-gallon gas tax has not been increased since 2005, and it is lower than all neighboring states except for Kentucky, stated the AP.

To fix roads in a way comparable to the recent past and to also do a modest amount of new road construction will cost about $1.5 billion “that we do not have in the budget every year,” said DeWine.

Increasing the gas tax in Ohio by 1 cent per gallon would bring in about $67 million per year, the ODOT director told The Associated Press.

In Wilmington on Monday DeWine called it “a huge, huge problem.”

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Shortly after the couple entered Expo Hall at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, from left Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine chat with Fr. Michael Holloran of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_dewines_priest.jpg Shortly after the couple entered Expo Hall at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, from left Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine chat with Fr. Michael Holloran of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal In town for the local GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine presents an award recognizing the public service of former Clinton County commissioner and sheriff Patrick Haley. From left are Haley, his wife Brenda Haley, Governor DeWine, and Clinton County Republican Party Executive Committee Chairperson Tim Inwood. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_pat_award.jpg In town for the local GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine presents an award recognizing the public service of former Clinton County commissioner and sheriff Patrick Haley. From left are Haley, his wife Brenda Haley, Governor DeWine, and Clinton County Republican Party Executive Committee Chairperson Tim Inwood. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal In the foreground from left are Great Oaks Career Campuses President and CEO Harry Snyder and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_harry.jpg In the foreground from left are Great Oaks Career Campuses President and CEO Harry Snyder and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal From left in the foreground are former Clinton County Republican Party head Carlton Binkley and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_binkley.jpg From left in the foreground are former Clinton County Republican Party head Carlton Binkley and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, enter the building. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2294.jpg Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, enter the building. Jim Gumley photos Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, speak with Tim Inwood and Jeff Linkous. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2320.jpg Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, speak with Tim Inwood and Jeff Linkous. Jim Gumley photos Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, with Bret Dixon and Bill Marine. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2366.jpg Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, with Bret Dixon and Bill Marine. Jim Gumley photos Retired Clinton County Commissioner Pat Haley, left, speaks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2389.jpg Retired Clinton County Commissioner Pat Haley, left, speaks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Jim Gumley photos From left are Pat Haley, Mike DeWine and Paul Fear. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2400.jpg From left are Pat Haley, Mike DeWine and Paul Fear. Jim Gumley photos The groups recites the Pledge of Allegiance and sings the National Anthem. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2412_National-Anthem.jpg The groups recites the Pledge of Allegiance and sings the National Anthem. Jim Gumley photos Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine speaks to the audience. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2449.jpg Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine speaks to the audience. Jim Gumley photos Pat Haley and his wife, Brenda, with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Tim Inwood. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2474.jpg Pat Haley and his wife, Brenda, with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Tim Inwood. Jim Gumley photos From left are Pat Haley, Tim Inwood and State Rep. Shane Wilkin. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2497.jpg From left are Pat Haley, Tim Inwood and State Rep. Shane Wilkin. Jim Gumley photos Fran DeWine speaks with Cooper Snyder. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2509.jpg Fran DeWine speaks with Cooper Snyder. Jim Gumley photos Fr. Michael Holloran leads the group in prayer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2403.jpg Fr. Michael Holloran leads the group in prayer. Jim Gumley photos The groups recites the Pledge of Allegiance and sings the National Anthem. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_3Q7A2407_Pledge-of-Allegiance.jpg The groups recites the Pledge of Allegiance and sings the National Anthem. Jim Gumley photos Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at the annual Clinton County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner. From left (not including a cutout of Old Abe himself) are Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood, Mike DeWine, Fr. Michael Holloran of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, and Central Committee Chairman Joe Daugherty. For many more photos of the event, please visit wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_dais-wide.jpg Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at the annual Clinton County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner. From left (not including a cutout of Old Abe himself) are Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood, Mike DeWine, Fr. Michael Holloran of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, and Central Committee Chairman Joe Daugherty. For many more photos of the event, please visit wnewsj.com. Jim Gumley photos

Gov. speaks here on kids policies