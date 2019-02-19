2 Blanchester men face charges for separate incidents

BLANCHESTER — A man with a knife was arrested when he was found hiding behind trash cans after a foot chase, police said.

At around midnight Monday a Blanchester police officer pulled up to a suspicious person in the 90 block of Orchard Circle.

“Upon seeing the officer, the man fled on foot and the officer gave chase,” Police Chief Scott Reinbolt stated in a press release. “Additional Blanchester police officers arrived in the area to assist, and the man was located hiding beside some trash cans” near a porch in the 100 block of Orchard View Lane.

He said the suspect, 29, resides on Orchard Circle.

When found, the suspect had his fists clenched against his chest and was concealing a knife in one of his hands, Reinbolt said. He was placed under arrest for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, and faces additional charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

The suspect insisted that officers take him to his mother’s house, a suggestion which was refused. A few blocks from the scene of the arrest he claimed an asthma attack, and an ambulance responded to treat him. He was then transported to the Clinton County Jail via police car. He will answer all of the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

BPD: Man facilitated fights

On Tuesday, Feb. 12, Ptl. Kristen Jeffers developed information indicating that, on Thursday, Jan. 3, several teenage boys engaged in several fights in a driveway in the 200 block of Highland Avenue, Reinbolt stated in a news release.

“Ptl. Jeffers developed additional information indicating these fights were facilitated by an adult man whose son was involved in one of the fights,” Reinbolt said. “She further learned that the fights were encouraged by the man, and that he was present while the fights occurred.

“An investigation was opened, which has been conducted over the past week by Ptl. Jeffers and Cpl. James Beckelhymer. They learned that several of the fights were video and/or audio recorded and that a crowd of 10 to 30 individuals was present at various stages of the incidents.”

The suspect who facilitated the fights was identified by witnesses as a 40-year-old resident of Highland Avenue, said Reinbolt.

Late Tuesday morning Blanchester police officers arrested the suspect at his home. Reinbolt said he is charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, each count representing an individual teenage boy involved in fighting at his residence. He was released with a summons requiring his appearance in the Clinton County Municipal Court to answer the charges.

“The results of the investigation will be presented to the office of Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer for a determination of whether or not charges are appropriate against any of the teenagers involved,” said Reinbolt.

“We are fully cognizant of the fact that teenage boys sometimes fight,” he added. “However, fighting between numerous teenage boys that is encouraged, facilitated and spectated by a grown man is contrary to the values of a civilized community.“

Police say the suspect in one incident was concealing this knife. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_IMG_0833c.jpg Police say the suspect in one incident was concealing this knife. Courtesy photo