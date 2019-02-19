Wilmington police reports continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 8:55 a.m. on Feb. 12, a 59-year-old male reported items of his were stolen while he was at a gas station on East Locust Street. According to the report, a 44-year-old male is suspected of stealing jeans, boxers, gloves, an umbrella, a flashlight, scissors, ham and crackers, and Ibuprofen.

• Police received a report of a vehicle’s passenger side window being damaged at the 400 block of South Mulberry Street at 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 12.

• At 12:43 p.m. on Feb. 12, police received a report of a male subject wearing a green jacket looking in windows around the 100 block of West Locust Street. Upon arrival, police did not locate the subject.

• At 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 12, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, a gift card in the amount to $49.89 and a pack of diapers were listed as stolen. A 29-year-old Blanchester female suspect was identified and a warrant was issued.

• At 3:55 p.m. on Feb. 13, police spoke with a 46-year-old female who stated that she received emails from a subject and she believes it is her ex-husband — a 47-year-old male — who she has a protection order against. Charges were just recently filed the suspect for alleged protection order violation and menacing. The suspect was advised not to contact the victim when he picked up his charges and was released. On Feb. 13, the same day of the suspect’s court hearing for his protection order violation, he texted the victim by phone while she was at the police department. “(The suspect) texted (the victim) while she was writing a sworn written statement for (a WPD detective) saying ‘Talk?’.” The detective spoke with the suspect by text message using the victim’s phone. A new charge was issued to the suspect for alleged violation of a protection order.

• At 6:58 p.m. on Feb. 13, police were dispatched to a crash on Xenia and Nunn Avenue. According to the report, a 50-year-old male stopped at the stop sign on Nunn Avenue at Xenia Avenue. He attempted to pull onto Xenia Avenue but did not see a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Cincinnati male going southbound on Xenia. The Cincinnati driver was unable to stop in time and hit the Wilmington driver, the report stated.

• A 21-year-old male was charged with alleged assault and destruction of property in relation to a domestic situation on Jodie Lane reported at 9:36 a.m. on Feb. 14. A 22-year-old female is listed as a victim.

• At 7:44 a.m. on Feb. 14, a 24-year-old Mason male reported his car was keyed while it was at the 300 block of South Mulberry Street.

• At 11:06 a.m. on Feb. 14, a 57-year-old female advised that someone took her silver Apple iPad that was on her coffee table at the 200 block of Columbus Street. She advised that three males arrived stating they had permission to be in the building — two were ID’d as both from Wilmington and aged 27 and 29. The third male unknown wasn’t ID’d. “They advised that they took a resident to the hospital in Dayton and they came back to get some clothes for him,” the report states. The female stated the 27-year-old male carried out a small box that had some clothes in it but does not know if anything else was in the box.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old female for alleged complicity and a 48-year-old male for alleged theft after police responded to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 4:04 p.m. on Feb. 14.

• Police responded to a store on Rombach Avenue at 7:23 p.m. on Feb. 14 on a theft report. According to the report, the unidentified suspect stole a tester bottle of Dador Joy perfume.

• At 6:50 a.m. on Feb. 15, a 51-year-old male reported his purple BMX Diamondback bicycle was stolen from his residence at the 200 block of North Mulberry Street.

• Police received a report of a $1,003 being stolen at a store on Progress Way at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 15. ing report at a gas station on South South Street. The report also indicated the suspect was arrested while on probation.

• At 5:44 p.m. on Feb. 16, a 63-year-old female reported $680 worth of silver items and miscellaneous jewelry was stolen from her residence, the 1000 block of Xenia Avenue.

• At 9:06 p.m. on Feb. 16, police received a report of a $5 foot-long sub and chips being stolen from a restaurant on South South Street.

• During a traffic stop on West Truesdell Street at 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 17, police seized a bag of marijuana.

• At 2:59 p.m. on Feb. 17, dispatch advised of a hit-skip at a pharmacy parking lot on East Main Street. Police made contact with a female subject, who advised she was picking up her medication at the pharmacy and a Red Ford truck backed out and hit her vehicle and then took off. She gave the license plate number, which comes back to a 24-year-old male. Damage was done to the front of the vehicle with the front right headlight being damaged as well as the hood of the car.

