Wilmington man sentenced to jail for fabricating story about knifepoint robbery

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man will spend 30 days in jail after he fabricated a story that he was the victim of a robbery at knifepoint.

Kevin Lewis Jr., 20, of Wilmington, pled guilty to falsification with the purpose to incriminate another in Clinton County Municipal Court on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail by Judge Mike Daugherty.

Lewis claimed he was robbed at knifepoint on Feb. 10 on the west side bike path.

The original police report from Feb. 10 said Lewis claimed a smartphone, headset/earphone, and a gray coat had been stolen.

The original story had circulated around town and online but was later discredited as false by Wilmington police.

Wilmington Police Detective Bob Wilson had recently told the News Journal the alleged victim “confessed he made it up.”

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

