OWCC: Parker has had significant impact on community

This is the third of seven profiles of the 2019 honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2019.

For her service to families of children with disabilities and “her passion, knowledge, and love of helping children succeed”, Susan Parker has been named one of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County of the Class of 2019.

A 1984 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, Parker received her B.S. in Education from Wright State University. She earned her Early Intervention licensure from the University of Cincinnati.

Parker has worked for the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 29 years as a Developmental Specialist. Her work focuses on children from birth to age 3 and their families. Within their home setting she coaches parents/caregivers on how to help their children develop to their full potential.

In addition, Parker is a PLAY (Play and Language of Autistic Youngsters) Project Consultant. In this role she gives families guidance in helping them to engage with their children who may be on the autism spectrum.

Parker’s nominator described her impact on their family: “When we felt hopeless for our sons, she never gave up and always met us with never-ending optimism. Our sons … have come so far because of her expertise, passion, knowledge and love of her profession and willingness to serve others. She was not only there for our sons, but for our entire family in which we will forever be grateful.”

Along with the team at the Nike Center, Parker helps to provide a 3-hour respite night once a quarter for children with disabilities and their siblings. It gives a much-needed night out for their parents.

Parker’s nominator said, “Parker has had significant impact on the community of Wilmington and across Clinton County. Her legacy is one that will last for many years to come. Whether it be through the developmental assistance that she provides, the many acts of generosity that she puts forth, or any of the other ways she makes people feel comforted or at ease, Parker is an amazing individual who has impacted more people that she will ever realize.“

Parker volunteers her time as a Shooting Stars cheer coach, and serving a meal monthly at Your Father’s Kitchen. She also taught Religious Education at St. Columbkille Church for 15 years and helped organize Vacation Bible School for many years. Parker served on the Martinsville and East End Elementary PTO for seven years.

Parker and her husband Jeff have three children. They farm and enjoy tractor-pulling and volunteering in the community.

Tickets for the 2019 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon are $25 (cash or check accepted, payable to “OWCC”). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 761 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. The News Journal’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions, please call 937-382-2574. Reservations will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 28.

The event is sponsored by the Wilmington News Journal, with generous support from Clinton Memorial Hospital, Peoples Bank, Abbott Image Solutions, Wilmington Savings Bank and Wilmington College.

Parker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_SusanParker.jpg Parker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_OWCC-logo-3.jpg