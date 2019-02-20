Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Meth and narcotics used

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Sabina male for alleged disorderly conduct at 4:39 p.m. on Feb. 9 after he was observed by deputies on State Route 72 North “dancing in the roadway.” According to the report, the suspect admitted to using meth that day.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Wilmington female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after a traffic stop around East State Route 28 and US 68 South in Jefferson Township at 3:01 a.m. on Feb. 10. According to the report, the deputies seized a hypodermic syringe. The deputies noted she had a fresh mark on her left arm and she had a relapse after five months of being clean.

• Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle around the 100 block of South 1st Street in Clarksville at 12:14 a.m. on Feb. 14. The vehicle, a 2000 Pontiac, was discovered with possible narcotics in it. Deputies seized a clear plastic bag with an unknown substance and a pill bottle of leafy substance.

• At 5:56 a.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to the 5000 block of State Route 359 West in Clarksville on an attempted theft of a generator. The victim is listed as an 88-year-old male resident.

• At 12:21 p.m. on Feb. 13, a 74-year-old Wilmington male advised within the last month, a relative stole an orange floor jack from his garage at his residence at the 5200 block State Route 73 West in Wilmington, Chester Township.

• At 6:37 p.m. on Feb. 14, deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of State Route 350 East in Cuba, Washington Township, on a theft report. Deputies spoke with a 62-year-old male homeowner who stated that overnight someone had gained entry into his storage unit overnight and removed items. Items taken include a circular saw, a sander, and angle saw, all Black and Decker models.

• At 1:58 p.m. on Feb. 15, a male subject reported he went to check on a property located at the 2300 block of Reeder Road in Vernon Township and found out someone broke into it through the rear door. Nothing was listed stolen in the report. The property belonged to a 78-year-old Cincinnati female.

• Police responded to the 1-99 block of South 1st Street in Clarksville at 5:29 p.m. on Feb. 1 on a vandalism report. According to the report, a white Honda Civic had $1,000 worth of damage that belonged to a 34-year-old Clarksville male.

