Veterans groups donate to Scouts

Members of Wilmington veterans organizations were on hand for the Annual Friends of Scouting luncheon. Presenting checks to the Tecumseh Area Council Scouting Executive were American Legion Post 49 Scouting and Youth Activities Chairman Charles Rose and VFW Post 6710 Commander Richard James.

