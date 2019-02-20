Throwback Thursday: Annual inspection

This photograph was taken April 2, 1953 at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It shows staff officers from General Headquarters in Columbus inspecting cruisers, equipment and uniforms. The men in the middle of the formation, wearing a different style hat, are dispatchers and radio electronic techs. Most of the cruisers in the picture reportedly are 1951-1953 Fords, with a few Chevrolets. Then and now, the Wilmington facilities serve as both a patrol post for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and as district headquarters for southwest Ohio.

This photograph was taken April 2, 1953 at the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It shows staff officers from General Headquarters in Columbus inspecting cruisers, equipment and uniforms. The men in the middle of the formation, wearing a different style hat, are dispatchers and radio electronic techs. Most of the cruisers in the picture reportedly are 1951-1953 Fords, with a few Chevrolets. Then and now, the Wilmington facilities serve as both a patrol post for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and as district headquarters for southwest Ohio.