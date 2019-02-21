North Nelson Road closing for 45 days

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced the closure of North Nelson Avenue beginning on Monday, March 11 for 45 days, weather permitting.

The closure is located at the culvert between Woodside Drive/Country Oaks Lane and Community Drive, approximately 250 feet south of the Senior Services/Community Action Program facilities, within the Wilmington city limits.

The road closure is due to a culvert replacement project. The project will also include pedestrian improvements, with new sidewalks being constructed on the west side of Nelson Avenue between Woodside Drive and Community Drive.

Fillmore Construction will perform the work for the City of Wilmington.

During the construction, North Nelson Avenue will be completely closed to traffic between Woodside/Country Oaks and Community Drive. Detours will be marked to enable local traffic to avoid the road closure.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509.

