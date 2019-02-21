OWCC: Suzanne Madison has helped many area residents

This is the fourth of seven profiles of the 2019 honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2019.

Suzanne Madison was one of the “Harvey girls” from Clarksville.

Following her graduation from the Ohio State University, she worked at Procter and Gamble where she met and married Bill Madison.

They lived in Rochester, N.Y., Chicago, Southern California and Florida. Suzanne and Bill moved to Cape May in 2008 when his health was declining.

This was about the same time that DHL left Wilmington.

Suzanne managed the Benefit Bank located at the Wilmington United Methodist Church to help residents apply for food stamps, housing, utilities and employment. She staffed, recruited and trained volunteers.

As an active member of Wilmington United Methodist Church, Suzanne was asked to serve as the chair of the Staff-Parish Relations Committee and led the research for a new pastor and surveyed the congregation to find out their individual strengths. She made a connection of nursery attendants and church school assistants with the early child education department at Wilmington College.

She has been a part of her church choir for 11 years, served on the Finance Committee, and co-chaired a rummage sale for 2 years to benefit mission projects.

When Suzanne was president of the Clinton County Genealogical Society, she spearheaded the reorganization of the library and the society. She helped to establish Monday morning events to copy and catalogue the obituary records of the Society so that research would be simpler for those with Clinton County roots looking to find their family histories.

She edited over 100 articles from the Wilmington Daily News published from September to December 1918 which covered the influenza epidemic.

She presented her findings to the Society, providing descriptions of how the epidemic affected the entire county. She continues to serve on the Board and the Program Committee of the Society. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Clinton County History Center.

Cape May residents have benefited from her leadership as well. She served as President of the Resident Association for six years. She arranged social events including an annual Kentucky Derby party. She collected resident artwork and photography and displayed the work at the Campus Center, which was enjoyed by the many groups using this facility.

One of the Cape May activities she has developed, produced and directed is “Armchair Theater”. She finds entertaining scripts that residents could participate in by reading plays written for seniors. The actors “sit” and read their parts so participation is not restricted by mobility issues or transportation problems.

She has chaired the Holly Berry Fair, which has not only benefited Cape May but provided an opportunity for artisans and crafters from the county to show and sell their wares. She also serves on the Ohio Living Cape May Advisory Board.

As a Resident Representative, she meets quarterly in the Columbus headquarters of Ohio Living with representatives from the other 12 Ohio Living communities where ideas are shared.

In Florida, as a breast cancer survivor, she directed the “Reach to Recovery” program and co-chaired events to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

