Highland coroner: No evidence shooting occurred in Clinton County

HILLSBORO — The Highland County Coroner’s Office is backtracking on a Wednesday statement about a 33-year-old woman being shot in Wilmington and later taken to a Greenfield hospital.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery said Thursday morning via text message that his office “does not have evidence that the shooting took place in Clinton Co.”

One of Beery’s investigators, Dr. Jim McKown, said Wednesday it was believed that Heather Camp, 33, of Wilmington, had been shot by her boyfriend in Wilmington at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, then taken to the Adena Greenfield Medical Center early Tuesday morning. Officials said a rescucitation attempt was not successful and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Beery’s Thursday statement apparently corrected McKown’s information about the shooting occurring in Wilmington. Beery did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Meanwhile, Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins issued a statement similar to Beery’s.

“We have no evidence that this shooting occurred in Clinton County,” she said. “At this time, this is a pending and open and active investigation and it would be best in the service of justice to allow the professionals in law enforcement to do their job and bring this case to a conclusion.”

In the early afternoon Thursday, authorities were still seeking James Carver, a 40-year-old man deemed a person of interest in the case. Carver was described in a law enforcement press release as having facial tattoos, and was last known to be living in the New Vienna area.

Numerous Facebook posts Tuesday and Wednesday indicated Camp and Carver were a couple.

McKown, who conducted the initial examination for the coroner’s office, said the body had facial bruising indicating physical trauma from five to six days previous until the day of her death.

According to the release, Carver was believed to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ohio registration HKQ 5486.

Carver has a lengthy criminal record, having been convicted of more than 30 offenses in Clinton County and Highland County courts, according to online records.

Court records show Carver has spent time incarcerated for offenses including aggravated assault, attempted abduction, domestic violence, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, assault and endangering children.

Carver allegedly failed to appear for a scheduled Feb. 1, 2019 Clinton County Municipal Court appearance for a charge of endangering children, according to court records.

A Facebook account under the name James Carver shows photos of a man appearing to be in his 30s or 40s with facial tattoos, but all other posts are private. One photo shows a logo containing a swastika, a skull and guns, as well as the text, “Aryan Strikeforce Combat 18.”

Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421, Greenfield Police Department at 937-981-7777 or the Highland County Coroner’s Office at 937-393-6633, or, for anonymous tips, call or text TIP411.

Brown Funeral Home in Wilmington is handling funeral arrangements for Camp, according to Brown Funeral Home. A previous article stated funeral arrangements were pending with Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to assist with funeral expenses. It can be accessed at http://bit.ly/2NlfWer .

Authorities still seeking person of interest in homicide