Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Roberts Arena, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Feb. 7. Critical: Facility has taco bar with salad bar 4 hot well warmer, soup warmer, pizza warmer (holds 3 pizzas) and 3 well soup warmers. All equipment must be submitted for approval along with current menu. All plan approval needs to be done prior to serving foods, expanding menu or equipment. Any new equipment to the facility needs to be approved. Please provide equipment list, menu and floor plan/layout to Health District. Soup — all soups 110°F. Employee stated they add base to warmer and liquid and let it get hot. *All TCS foods must be heated prior to putting in warmer unit. All food must be properly heated and held at 135°F or above. All salads and fruit cups in grab-n-go cooler are not dated or labeled with ingredients. In prep coolers in kitchen, the chicken salad and other items are not dated. Knife used to cut sandwiches wiped with cloth, then re-used.

The Kool-It cooler in the kitchen did not have a thermometer inside the unit. Employees not wearing beard nets, hair nets or hats. Using wiping cloth to wipe off knife between uses, then stored on counter. Deep fryer not completely under hood unit. Must have fire inspection to ensure unit is safe in current space. Hood vents are dirty and need to be cleaned.

Follow-up: Approx. March 7.

• New China Dragon, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 5. Critical: Cookie cutting tool was not clean. Rice: 57°F. At arrival, several food items were on counter; were wrapped and placed in coolers. Rice was discarded. Spray bottle with chemical missing common name label. Mouse droppings found on tray on cart in kitchen. Person in charge cleaned and stated will contact pest control company. Air gap not visible at prep sink. Remove plastic cup to create air gap.

Bag of carrots on floor in walk-in cooler. Shelf in prep cooler rusty/coating peeling. Cardboard used to line shelving under stainless steel prep table. Several personal food items stored throughout kitchen and coolers.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 6. Follow-up. Five previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! Critical: Cutting board on prep table/cooler is dirty, stained and has cuts in the material. (4th Notice.) Manager stated part on order. Please continue improving sanitation practices in the facility.

Follow-up: Feb. 20.

• Cape May Retirement Village, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 5. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, Feb. 5. License not issued! Not ready to open! Not all equipment is in kitchen. Call for re-inspection!

Follow-up: Call for appointment.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville, Feb. 6. Critical: All foods in bottom of pizza prep cooler were not dated.

No one at facility is Class 2 food safety certified. Evidence of rodent droppings on floor, cabinets, drawers in kitchen. Please call exterminator to abate problem. Floors cracked throughout, water on floor, walk-in roof leak. Facility smoky/hazy. Must have fire inspection because of ventilation and use of hot plate.

Follow-up: Approx. March 6.

• Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen, 301 Batson Road, Wilmington, Feb. 6. In furnace room, walls have replaced drywall and not finished; needs painted/finished. Electrical box sticking up out of floor in kitchen. Please have electrical/fire inspection.

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington, Feb. 7. Critical: Package of frozen hot dogs and cleaning scrubbers stored in hand sink. Person in charge removed. Sausage date marked Jan. 30. Spray bottles of cleaners found stored above bottles of wine.

Level 2 certified food protection manager unavailable. Level 1 food handler food safety certification unavailable. Frozen hot dogs found thawing at room temperature in hand sink. Packages of creamers and sleeves of cups stored next to open drain in cabinets. Test strips for sanitizer unavailable. Sprayer at mop sink found stored in sink below flood level rim of sink. Lid missing on trash can in restroom. Door does not self-close in restroom. Tile damaged/missing near mop sink (floor). Floor and door trim in restroom is not sealed, smooth or easy to clean. Mop sink, 3-sink and hand sink in restroom not sealed to wall. Debris accumulated on floor of storage room. Registration office replaced half of kitchen. Registration staff must not have full access to kitchen. Doors should be closed to kitchen area.

