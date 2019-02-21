Lions receive Boys State funds

Vermon Dillon was recently presented with a check for $300 from the Wilmington Lions Club, which will be used to sponsor a Wilmington High School junior student’s attendance at the 8-day Boys State program this summer at Miami University. The student will be selected by the Wilmington High School guidance counselor. From left are Wilmington Lions President Lion John Hibbs, Ohio Buckeye Boys State Board Member Vermon Dillon and Lions Club Program Director Ryan Page.

Vermon Dillon was recently presented with a check for $300 from the Wilmington Lions Club, which will be used to sponsor a Wilmington High School junior student’s attendance at the 8-day Boys State program this summer at Miami University. The student will be selected by the Wilmington High School guidance counselor. From left are Wilmington Lions President Lion John Hibbs, Ohio Buckeye Boys State Board Member Vermon Dillon and Lions Club Program Director Ryan Page. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_Check-Presentation.jpg Vermon Dillon was recently presented with a check for $300 from the Wilmington Lions Club, which will be used to sponsor a Wilmington High School junior student’s attendance at the 8-day Boys State program this summer at Miami University. The student will be selected by the Wilmington High School guidance counselor. From left are Wilmington Lions President Lion John Hibbs, Ohio Buckeye Boys State Board Member Vermon Dillon and Lions Club Program Director Ryan Page. Courtesy photo