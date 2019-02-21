Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions include O.V.I., drugs, assault cases

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, 2019:

• Thomas Shoemaker, 23, of Washington Court House, drug instrument possession, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, traffic control device violation, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 11, 2019 to Feb. 11, 2024, fined $2,300, assessed $375 court costs.

• Robert Throckmorton Jr., 29, of Middleton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 12, 2019 to Feb. 12, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated, operator’s license destroyed, and driving privileges effective Feb. 27, 2019. Throckmorton must provide proof of his need medical treatment within 48 hours to be considered for release for purpose of treatment.

• William Duffy, 22, of Vandalia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 13, 2019 to Feb. 12, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Duffy must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume any alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, driving privileges effective Feb. 28, 2019, and vacate ALS. A drug possession charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Joseph Dixon, 41, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (25 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Dixon must commit no further offenses or resident in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Jennifer Thompson, 37, of Sabina, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Thompson must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• William Thompson, 40, of Wilmington, assault, trespassing, sentenced to 20 days in jail (suspended). Thompson must complete 40 hours of community service and have no contact with the trespassing victim. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Nicholas Miller, 40, of Martinsville, trafficking marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Upon state’s motion, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is ordered to return the cash seized from Miller at the time of his arrest, $1,742, and cell phone seized.

• David Denney, 28, of Sabina, passing a bad check, two counts of theft, sentenced to 130 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $375 court costs. Denney must have no contact with the victims, write letters of apology, and pay $2,076.75 in restitution to them. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and theft were dismissed.

