Blan Legion Auxiliary seeking descendants of original 1919 members

BLANCHESTER — The American Legion turns 100 this year. The Legion was founded on Sept. 16, 1919 and 2019 marks its 100th birthday.

The Marion Post 179, Blanchester was also chartered in 1919. Its Auxiliary (Aux) came along 30 years later in 1949.

Many celebrations and activities will be given to commemorate this event. The Blanchester Aux would like to honor any descendants of their original charter.

If you are a direct descendant or know of someone who is, please contact the Aux at lmider@cinci.rr.com.

It is looking for the family of the following people: Mrs. Robert Adams, Mrs. J.P. Baldridge, Mrs. Donald Berwanger, Mrs. Wm. Brockman, Mrs. Glen Campbell, Mrs. Everett Cochran, Mrs. Raymond Collins, Mrs. Albert Constable, Mrs. Stanley Dorsey, Mrs. Frank Dudley, Mrs. Claude Eichelberger, Mrs. Jean Elisalde, Miss Dorothy Fouch, Mrs. Rowena Fouch, Mrs. Mary Fox, Mrs. Donald Goodwin, Mrs. John Goodwin, Mrs. Louis Gray, Mrs. Ben Hannah, Mrs. Edgar Harness, Mrs. Russell Haynie Sr., Mrs. Russell Haynie Jr., Mrs. Don Hewett, Mrs. L.W. Humphreys, Mrs. Chas. Hunt, Mrs. Paul Jackson, Mrs. Robert Jacoby, Mrs. James E. Johnson, Mrs Chas. Jones, Mrs. John Jones, Mrs. Vincent Klejna, Mrs. Anna Ledford, Miss Agnes Leffler, Miss Bertha Leffler, Mrs. Leo Lewin, Mrs. John Lewis, Mrs. Creola Lyons, Mrs. Lewis Lyons, Mrs. Gertrude Myers, Mrs. Omar Myers, Mrs. Malcom Macrae, Mrs. Edward Pence, Mrs. Otis Perkins, Mrs. Ralph Powers, Mrs. John Purkiser, Mrs. Ovid Ray, Mrs. Sheb Ray, Mrs., Cleo Redkey, Mrs. Wm. Reeder, Mrs. Howard Setty, Mrs. Pleasant Smith, Mrs. Tom Stallings, Mrs. Ed Thompson, Mrs. Julia Walsh, Mrs. James Walton, Mrs. Frank Watkins, Mrs. Jess Watts, Mrs. Donald Whitenack, Mrs. Ernest Whitenack, Mrs. Rosemary Whitenack, Mrs. Emory Wilson, and Mrs. Leo Wojcinski.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_american-legion.jpg