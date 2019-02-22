They know their government

Congratulations to the following Wilmington High School students for making the high scores in their grades on the Americanism and Government Test sponsored by American Legion Post 49. From left are: back, Brady Vilvens (10th Grade Male, score of 58); Tyler Ford (score of 60, 12th Grade Male); and Regan Sparks (score of 54, 10th Grade Female); and, front, Brayden Rhoads (11th Grade Male and Highest Scorer Male Overall with a 70) and Sophia Blessing (11th Grade Female and Highest Scorer Overall of 76).

