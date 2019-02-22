Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, 2019:

• Isaiah King, 24, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. King complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A traffic control light violation was dismissed.

• Ryan Campbell, 26, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Campbell must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Terry Proffitt, 29, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Proffitt must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the Clinton Memorial Hospital, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Tralee Joiner, 20, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to five days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 14, 2019 to Feb. 21, 2019, fined $400, assessed $250 court costs. Joiner must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year, pay $500 in restitution, forfeit contraband, and no driving privileges will be granted. The offense was amended from a criminal damages charge. A second disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Jeremy Pack, 27, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Deborah Steed, 55, of Midland, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (seven days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Steed must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, pay restitution, have no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Bascum Hall, 50, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of dangerous and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Joshua Blevins, 40, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A fictitious registration charge was dismissed.

• Jason Allen, 39, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an inducing panic charge.

• Rusty Stansberry, 47, of Midland, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $250 court costs.

• Charles Warren, 28, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Warren.

• Anthony Saylor Jr., 22, of Harveysburg, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Brooks Anderson, 22, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Anderson.

• Rusty Kirk, 29, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, three counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, drug paraphernalia, fined $1,550, assessed $875 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Michael Minton Jr., 40, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Minton.

• Lisa Utz, 59, of Loveland, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Utz.

