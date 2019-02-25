LOCAL BRIEFS

Snap Wilmington’s beauty

Wilmington is a beautiful place, and no one knows that better than our local photographers.

This is your opportunity to participate in a local exhibition celebrating our town and its unique characteristics captured on film. Professional photographers are encouraged to enter up to three images featuring some element of Wilmington — a depiction of city life, an iconic building or landmark, or a breathtaking scene from nature.

Photographs will be displayed at the Wilmington Public Library from March 5-31, with a special reception hosted by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce on March 8. Full exhibition details are available on the Main Street Wilmington website at mainstreetwilmington.com or by calling the Main Street Wilmington office at 937-382-2737.

Moore honored for sales

Matthew T. Moore of Wilmington, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Club.

This distinction recognizes Moore’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs.

The local Modern Woodmen office is located at 70 Fairway Drive in Wilmington. Contact Moore at 937-383-3400 for more information.

Union Twp. report filed

The 2018 Union Township Annual Financial Report is available for inspection by appointment at the township building. To make an appointment, contact the fiscal officer at 937-382-0698.

James Fife will serve as board president, Fred Stern as vice president, and Chad Custis is the third trustee. Brenda Huff is fiscal officer effective March 1, 2019; Andrea Regan is fiscal officer until Feb. 28.

The board of trustees will hold regular meetings the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the township building at 179 Orchard Road.

Port William files report

The 2018 annual financial report of the Village of Port William is complete and ready for public review. A copy may be obtained by calling 937-205-5718.