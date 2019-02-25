Clinton County OKs four tax deal extensions

WILMINGTON — Based on the local Tax Incentive Review Council’s (TIRC) recommendations, the Clinton County commissioners have approved extending the tax-incentive development deals of four companies: Ahresty, Alkermes, AMES, and Custom Molded Products.

The one recurring theme heard during the compliance review process with all four businesses is the trouble they’ve had in finding qualified candidates who will stick with the firm, said Clinton County Auditor Terence “Terry” G. Habermehl, the TIRC secretary.

That difficulty is “the big issue we heard throughout,” Habermehl added.

One of the companies has stopped utilizing a temp employment service as it tries a different way to procure employees, reported Danette Garringer with the Clinton County Auditor’s Office who accompanied Habermehl for the Monday appointment with commissioners.

Garringer also reported that a Custom Molded Products management representative indicated the 20-year-old company has set a goal to gradually increase its hourly rate to $15 with an eye toward the pending arrival to town of Amazon which pays a minimum of $15 per hour in the United States.

Custom Molded Products’ seven-year Enterprise Zone tax abatement agreement will expire at the end of 2020. Ahresty Wilmington Corporation’s 10-year Enterprise Zone tax abatement agreement will expire at the end of 2024. Alkermes’ 10-year Enterprise Zone tax abatement agreement will expire at the end of 2026. And AMES’ Tax Increment Financing (TIF) exemption agreement was created in October 2012 and has a 25-year term.

The next step is for Wilmington City Council to vote whether to go along with the TIRC recommendations and the County’s approval to extend the agreements.

In another matter, Clinton County Juvenile and Probate Judge Chad L. Carey gave an overview of security projects for the juvenile and probate clerks offices. Both offices will add window bars like the county treasurer’s office already has.

The public will have the same access as before, he said.

The planned changes were recommended by the Ohio Supreme Court, the judge said. The projects will not be paid for out of the county’s General Fund, he added.

The cost of the project at the Probate Court Clerks Office is about $6,500 and the cost of the project at the Juvenile Court Clerks Office is approximately $7,500 to $7,800.

Also, Clinton County commissioners officially expressed gratitude to Terry Kerr for his 12-plus years of work at the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Employers add jobs as pledged