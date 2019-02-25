Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Emergency services responded to the 1-99 block of Gallup Street at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 21 where a 51-year-old male was found to be overdosing. He was revived by Naloxone and transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for further treatment. A needle and suspected fentanyl were seized.

• At 3:46 p.m. on Feb. 18, a 63-year-old male reported medication — 300 mg of Neurontin X60 — stolen from him. A 32-year-old Sabina female is listed as a suspect.

• Police responded to the report of a burglary at 9:49 a.m. on Feb. 19 at the 300 block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, contact with a 38-year-old female which stated that she took her child to school at approximately 9:06 a.m. She advised that as she was backing out of her driveway she observed in her backup camera a white male subject that was “tall wearing all black.” She advised that she proceeded to take her child to school and when she returned at approximately 9:18 a.m. she found the front door open and believed she may have not locked the door. According to the report, “some items had been knocked to the ground and the only thing reported missing was a couple of prescription medications. The police processed several of the handles to the doors that led to the backyard and to the garage. The resident advised the doors were not the way they were when she left. Police obtained prints on door handles.

• At 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 19, an 8×12 mesh tailgate utility trailer was stolen overnight from a business at the 2900 block of Progress Way. The owner, a 65-year-old male, advised the trailer was in the lot yesterday when they left around 7 p.m. The trailer was entered into LEADS.

• Authorities responded to the 1700 block of Rombach Avenue at 3:28 p.m. on Feb. 19 on an accident report. According to the report, a 62-year-old Clarksville female reported that she ran the red light while westbound on Rombach. A 70-year-old Hillsboro female was exiting the shopping center on the green light. A 23-year-old Hillsboro male that had been behind the 70-year-old confirmed that she had the green light. The Clarksville female was issued a citation for the red light violation.

• At 6:42 p.m. on Feb. 19, an officer was leaving a store on Rombach Avenue and saw an 86-year-old male sitting in the parking lot, bleeding from a cut to his head. There were people assisting him. A male subject stated he saw a westbound vehicle in the parking lot; the victim was southbound in the crosswalk in the parking lot. The subject told the officer the van did not stop and hit the victim. A 58-year-old male was the driver of the van and was standing by the victim. The operator said he did not see the victim. Emergency services arrived and transported the victim to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• Emergency services responded to the 400 block of North Wood Street at 8:28 p.m. on Feb. 19, on a 911 call. When officers arrived, a 24-year-old male was walking in circles in the driveway with his hands up. “We walked up to (the male subject) and saw that his face and hands were burnt. The squad arrived and transported the male to Clinton Memorial Hospital. The male was unable to talk and was flown out of CMH.

• Police responded to a protection order violation at a restaurant on Eastside Drive at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 21. A 35-year-old male was listed as the suspect.

• At 6:34 p.m. on Feb. 21, a 64-year-old male reported his Dell desktop computer was stolen from his residence at the 500 block of Silverado Drive.

• At 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 22, a 33-year-old Midland male and a 34-year-old Wilmington female reported there were receiving threats from a 70-year-old Midland male.

• At 2:56 p.m. on Feb. 23, a caller reported two males with masks and backpacks going behind houses on South Walnut Street. Officers checked the area but did not locate. They spoke to residents in the 300 block of South South Street who heard dogs barking and heard people in the back yard. No one was located.

• Police charged a 55-year-old male for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle when responding to an accident at the 1100 block of Rombach Avenue at 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 23. The suspect was operating a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer and went left of center striking another vehicle head-on. The suspect had been warned a couple days earlier that he was not to be driving due to his driver’s license being suspended. When confronted about it, the suspect stated he had to work and needed a vehicle. The Chevrolet Blazer was owned by a different male which stated that nobody had permission to use his vehicle and that it was supposed to be parked on Walnut Street. The victim stated the keys were in the vehicle. When asked if the suspect stole the vehicle, he stated yes, according to the report. “He admitted to not asking for permission to use the vehicle and was aware that the keys were in the vehicle,” according to the report. Police advised the suspect struck a 2015 Prius. The officer also advised the suspect to report to WPD on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. to be served with his charge and citation due to the suspect requesting medical attention for his sugar levels.

• At 11:39 p.m. on Feb. 23, a 33-year-old Hillsboro male is suspected of stealing a can of alcohol from a gas station on East Locust Street.

• Police responded to a business on Rombach Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 on a report of a fight in the parking lot. According to the report, two male subjects — a 25-year-old from Sabina and a 26-year-old from Wilmington — were at a family birthday party. Upon arrival, there was no longer a fight and the subjects involved had already left. Officers collected information and made contact with the bowling alley employee who wanted both involved parties trespassed.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

