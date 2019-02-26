Clinton County Honor Flights reunion set for March 24

Clinton County Honor Flight “Send-Off” dates for a combined total of 135 of Clinton County’s veterans were Sept. 30, 2016 and April 28, 2017.

Now, many of those veterans and more will gather again on Sunday, March 24, 2019, he reunite date for all Clinton County veterans who have participated in any Honor Flight — whether one of the aforementioned Clinton County Honor Flights or another Honor Flight.

For the men and women who served in the uniform of our country during World War II, Korea or Vietnam, an “Honor Flight” is a chance to share common experiences and memories, create new memories and, most of all, enjoy the camaraderie of their fellow veterans.

Regardless the individual remembrance of this “once in a lifetime experience”, these veterans, to a person, will never forget their special trip to our Nation’s Capitol for an excursion of the monuments and memorials dedicated to their service.

After receiving his invitation to the Honor Flight Dayton Reunion in late 2018, a Clinton County Honor Flight Committee member was approached by one of the “Flight” veterans regarding a “Clinton County Reunion”, when this idea was presented to the Committee, the only questions were: “When and where?”

It will be held 4-6 p.m. March 24 at Wilmington Elks Lodge, 2567 Rombach Ave., Wilmington for all Clinton County veterans and one guest who have been on any Honor Flight. Finger sandwiches, drinks and other refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP to either Jen Woodland at 937-623-0952 or Paul Butler at 937-283-5995 no later than March 17. You may also contact Jen or Paul with any questions.

Clinton County Honor Flight had two send-offs — one in 2016 and one in 2017 in Wilmington, as well as prior to take-off from Dayton. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_DSC_0416-2.jpg Clinton County Honor Flight had two send-offs — one in 2016 and one in 2017 in Wilmington, as well as prior to take-off from Dayton. News Journal file photos

Veterans will gather locally on March 24