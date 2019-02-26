OWCC: Sandy Pidgeon always willing to help, from 4-H to church to health causes

This is the seventh of seven profiles of the 2019 honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2019.

Sandy Pidgeon’s time frame of her earliest service is “from the time that she was old enough to help.”

This included being a 4-H leader and serving as a 4-H judge in Clinton County and other Ohio counties.

She was an active member and past president of the Clinton County Pork Producers Women’s Division – the Clinton County Porkettes. Their purpose was to promote pork production. She was among a group who modeled clothing on a Cincinnati TV stations that was made of the leather.

In 1962, Sandy joined the First Christian Church in Wilmington. She has been Sunday school teacher, youth leader, deacon, president of the women’s ministry groups, and is presently an Elder and Co-Chair of the Elders.

Sandy became a volunteer at Clinton Memorial Hospital in the 1990s and has given over 6,000 hours to the welcome desk and the emergency department — she works there two days every week.

She was a member of the hospital auxiliary when the hospital was sold to a for-profit company in December 2010. The auxiliary was a non-profit organization, so they were required by law to be under the umbrella of a non-profit. They became a member of the Clinton County Foundation and they had to have new by-laws and structure to conform to their new status.

Sandy’s experience and expertise became an integral part of the re-organization. She was the secretary of the former auxiliary and became secretary of the new group and later served as vice president.

She was the president of the new Health Alliance of Clinton County 2012-2013. During this time, the Cancer Patient Assistance Program (CPAP) was formed for cancer patients whose needs were not covered by insurance. Patients who live in Clinton County or receive treatment in Clinton County are eligible.

The “Auxiliary money” amounting to approximately $100,000 was being held by the Clinton County Foundation. This became the “seed” money for the Health Alliance. Sandy is also a long-time member of the auction committee for the Holiday Ball.

About this same time, HealthFirst was formed. It supports organizations and initiatives that promote the good health of the residents of Clinton County through education, innovations and patient care support.

HealthFirst’s Patient Medical Assistance Program (PMAP) is in collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health Department.

PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

