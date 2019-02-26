EC Ag Sales team competes

The East Clinton Agricultural Sales team recently attended the District competition held in Peebles, Ohio. The team consisted of Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Maggie Mathews and Marci Ellis. At the competition, each member had a board that was pre-made that had statistics on the item that they chose to sell — milk from Swallow Hill Jersey Dairy. Their hard work and dedication helped the team place fifth overall. Carlie, in particular, placed second overall salesman and Maggie placed 11th. The team is proud of how they did, and they cannot wait for next year’s competition. Shown from left are Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Marci Ellis and Maggie Mathews.

The East Clinton Agricultural Sales team recently attended the District competition held in Peebles, Ohio. The team consisted of Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Maggie Mathews and Marci Ellis. At the competition, each member had a board that was pre-made that had statistics on the item that they chose to sell — milk from Swallow Hill Jersey Dairy. Their hard work and dedication helped the team place fifth overall. Carlie, in particular, placed second overall salesman and Maggie placed 11th. The team is proud of how they did, and they cannot wait for next year’s competition. Shown from left are Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Marci Ellis and Maggie Mathews. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_IMG_2040.jpg The East Clinton Agricultural Sales team recently attended the District competition held in Peebles, Ohio. The team consisted of Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Maggie Mathews and Marci Ellis. At the competition, each member had a board that was pre-made that had statistics on the item that they chose to sell — milk from Swallow Hill Jersey Dairy. Their hard work and dedication helped the team place fifth overall. Carlie, in particular, placed second overall salesman and Maggie placed 11th. The team is proud of how they did, and they cannot wait for next year’s competition. Shown from left are Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Marci Ellis and Maggie Mathews. Courtesy photo