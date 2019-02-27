WC music faculty to present recital

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s music faculty will showcase their musical talents Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center.

The Faculty Showcase Recital, which is free of charge, will feature Dr. Brianna Matzke, assistant professor of music; Stephen Wadsack, director of athletic bands and instructor of music; and Gina Beck, vocal music instructor and director of College Chorale.

Seniors Jessica Fair and Samantha Zimmerman will be a special guest performers. Fair is a member of College Chorale while Zimmerman, a trombone player, is a founding member of the Quaker Thunder Pep Band.

The diverse program will range from standard classical repertoire to modern re-workings and interpretations of music from the folk-rock and jazz genres. Especially unique is music written for voice, piano and brass.

Matzke will perform piano pieces associated her acclaimed Response Project, in which she was featured in two concerts this fall performing interpretations of songs from Bob Dylan’s seminal Highway 61 Revisited album. Also, Beck will sing several numbers accompanied by Matzke, including a duet with Fair, who is one of her voice students.

Wadsack will play trumpet and cornet in performing renditions of several numbers by Leonard Bernstein, a George Gershwin tune titled “Someone to Watch Over Me,” a John Philip Sousa piece for solo cornet and a newly commissioned work, titled “Rhapsody for One,” for solo trumpet. Matzke will provide piano accompaniment on several of Wadsack’s pieces.

Also, Wadsack has worked with Zimmerman in preparing some trombone numbers and those two, along with Matzke, will comprise a trio performing “Cousins” by Herbert L. Clarke.

Stephen Wadsack, director of athletic bands and instructor of music, plays trumpet while directing the Quaker Thunder Pep Band at a 2019 season basketball game. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_PepBand-StephenWadsack.jpg Stephen Wadsack, director of athletic bands and instructor of music, plays trumpet while directing the Quaker Thunder Pep Band at a 2019 season basketball game. Courtesy photo