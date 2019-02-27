Wilmington College’s alumni magazine earns national award

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s magazine for alumni and friends, The LINK, received a silver medal in a national competition of college and university publications.

The summer/fall 2018 issue earned the second highest Collegiate Advertising Award among entries from competing colleges with enrollments between 1,001 and 2,000 students. The LINK garnered a bronze medal in 2013, which was the previous time the College submitted an issue of the magazine in the annual competition’s external publication category.

Each year, higher education institutions submit hundreds of entries in multiple categories. Collegiate Advertising Awards are designed to highlight excellence in communication, marketing, promotion and advertising. Panels of industry experts judge such criteria as: creativity, writing, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, art and photography, production quality and overall effectiveness.

Randy Sarvis, WC’s director of public relations, is managing editor and primary writer and photographer, while freelance artist Christina Murdock serves as graphic designer.

Sarvis, The LINK’s editor since coming to Wilmington College in 1995, said the award provides affirmation that the philosophy and mission behind the publication resonates beyond the magazine’s subscriber base of alumni and friends.

“From the start, I’ve wanted The LINK to chronicle the dynamic life of the College and highlight alumni accomplishment — within the framework of the College’s brand hallmarks of offering students hands-on learning and a life-transforming experiences,” he said. The 76-page Summer/Fall 2018 issue was Sarvis’ 60th as editor.

He said The LINK attempts to accommodate all types of readers, from those who simply skim pages viewing photos and headlines to those seeking a deeper knowledge by reading feature-length stories.

“Each issue is laden with photography and Tina does a great job in packaging the magazine as visually interesting with compelling layouts and design elements,” he added, noting the appealing presentation and ample number of stories filling the pages ideally result in each issue having a longer life in various reading venues.

“The overriding goal is for The LINK to bring alumni and friends closer to their College.”

Wilmington College’s The LINK earned recognition in a national competition. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_LINK-Covers.jpg Wilmington College’s The LINK earned recognition in a national competition. Courtesy photo