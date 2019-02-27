City: Person charged with criminal damaging, ethnic intimidation for spray-painting Wilmington homes, vehicles

WILMINGTON — A New Vienna woman has been charged with vandalizing numerous vehicles and homes with spray paint in Wilmington, according to a news release from the city.

On Feb. 14 the Wilmington Police Department responded to the reports of several houses and vehicles spray-painted with red paint. Due to the large quantity of affected homes and property, additional officers arrived to assist with photographing and taking reports from victims involved.

There was extensive damage, from siding and pillars on homes, to entire sides of vehicles “with explicit language and hate speech.”

The Wilmington Police Department identified 13 victims to this crime.

“An extensive investigation was conducted, resulting in criminal charges for Brook Britain, 19, of New Vienna,” the release stated. “Britain was incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail on Feb. 15, 2019 for unrelated incidents pertaining to her current probation with the Clinton County Municipal Court.

On Feb. 26, Britain was issued two criminal citations that will be processed by the Clinton County Municipal Court. She has been charged with one count of criminal damaging, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree, and one count of ethnic intimidation, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

Many of the messages were targeted at the individuals who lived at the addresses vandalized and were hate speech with racial or religiously charged comments.

“Mayor John M. Stanforth commends the Wilmington Police Department for their good work and, while he is disappointed an event as this occurred, he is proud of the community’s overwhelming response in condemning this type of language and behavior,” the release stated.

Britain is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail.

