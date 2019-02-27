Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 25, deputies stopped a vehicle for marked lanes violation in the 8000 block of Antioch Road in Wayne Township. Upon stopping the vehicle, narcotics were located. The report lists small bags containing powder substance and vegetation; they also discovered a short straw with residue on it. A 49-year-old Greenfield male was cited for marijuana possession and a 34-year-old Washington Court House female was cited for driving under suspension.

• At 1:12 a.m. on Feb. 25, during a traffic stop around Pansy Road and State Route 132 in Clarksville, a 30-year-old Blanchester male was cited for marijuana possession and marijuana paraphernalia.

• At 3:18 a.m. on Feb. 25, during a traffic stop for a lane violation on Rombach Avenue and Davids Drive, deputies located suspected narcotics.

• At 11 a.m. on Feb. 19, deputies were advised that students may be in possession of vape pens with THC oil on Thorne Avenue in Wilmington. The pens were later handed over to them from school officials.

• At 4:04 p.m. on Feb. 20, a 66-year-old Xenia female reported she was being menaced by an in-law at a gas station in Liberty Township on U.S. 68 North.

• At 10:37 a.m. on Feb. 25, a 63-year-old Bainbridge male reported multiple items were stolen from the garage at the 800 block of Cemetery Road in Martinsville.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574