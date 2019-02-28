Posted on by

Legion Post 49 donates to CM, EC


Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Commander Jim Cook presented checks for $3,000 to East Clinton High School and to Clinton-Massie High School. The money is to be used to assist students with financial difficulties. Accepting for Clinton-Massie is Stephen Ford, and for East Clinton is Eric McGee.

Courtesy photos | Chuck Rose

Courtesy photos | Chuck Rose

