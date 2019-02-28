Will the stork visit eagles at Cowan Lake State Park?

WILMINGTON — There may be some good news regarding the family of bald eagles residing at Cowan Lake State Park.

Wade Hall, President of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park and an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist, said activity has been observed in the nest indicating that an egg(s) and incubating appears to be taking place by the presence of at least one eagle always remaining in the nest.

“The nest failed to produce young last year due to possible disturbance near the nest,” Hall said. “Eight eaglets, however, have been raised from 2013 to 2017.

“This has been a highly successful nesting pair and we hope it continues.”

Hall said that Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Bill Schieman will soon be writing a more in-depth article about local bald eagles. Schieman monitors and reports on seven bald eagle nests primarily in the Little Miami River watershed.