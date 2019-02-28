CHURCH BRIEFS

Fat Tuesday pancakes at FLC

Faith Lutheran Church invites you to their Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

In the summer of 2018, many church members participated in a mission trip to Tanzania, where they worked with International Health Partners to complete many different projects. Donations will go to the International Health Partner’s Children’s Hospital located in Tanzania.

The church is at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. Please contact the church office with any questions at 937-382-2460.