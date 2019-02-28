Wilmington man receives prison after skipping duty to notify sheriff of address

WILMINGTON — A local man received a 17-month prison term for not verifying his current address as required for a Tier 2 sex offender, the second time he hasn’t met notification requirements.

Trey E. Campbell, 28, of Wilmington, violated terms of bond while awaiting sentencing for not verifying his current address. In mid-December 2018, the defendant reported in person for a pre-sentence investigation interview and an odor of alcohol was detected, after which he tested positive for alcohol, according to a court paper.

He was then arrested at the Adult Probation Department inside the Clinton County Courthouse and incarcerated at the jail.

Continuing to await sentencing, Campbell twice did not report to bond diversion as was court-ordered, his second bond violation.

In the 2011 case that triggered his classification as a Tier 2 sex offender, he was found guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In sentencing Campbell in the most recent case of failing to verify his address, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck stated the defendant has a significant criminal record since being released from prison in the 2011 case.

In the sentencing paperwork, the judge also noted the prosecution charged defendant with a fourth-degree felony in the current case “when it appears it could have been charged as a third-degree felony due to the prior conviction.”

Credit was granted toward the prison term for the 57 days the defendant spent in the county jail prior to sentencing.

As a Tier 2 sex offender, Campbell must register his address with the county sheriff for a period of 25 years.

In another case Brenda L. Rankin, 57, of Wilmington, was sentenced to prison for 12 months for a felony DUI. She has a prior felony DUI on her record.

In this latest incident that took place in July 2018, she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.146, according to a court paper.

She had prior DUI convictions in 2012, 2007 (twice), 2006 and 1999, adding up to six DUIs within 20 years, which makes the 2018 offense rise to the level of a felony crime.

In a sentencing document, Rudduck said he might consider an early release from prison for Rankin at some point.

“Defendant has completed programming and appears remorseful. She has undertaken Vivitrol as a medicated assisted treatment and been active in the support community. She may be a viable candidate for admission into the You-Turn Recovery Drug Court docket,” wrote the judge.

Her license to drive is suspended for five years, and no driving privileges can be granted during the first three years. She also was fined $1,350.

Charles Stacey Brooks, 37, of Huber Heights, received a nine-month prison term for aggravated trafficking in meth in Clinton County that occurred in December 2017. He was granted credit for time spent in custody locally on the case and thus was released from custody after sentencing for time served. He spent 338 days in jail, which is more than nine months.

A court paper states that prosecution and defense counsel presented to the court a recommendation with respect to an appropriate sentence which the court independently found appropriate.

Another court paper stated local law enforcement is in agreement with the negotiated resolution of the case with the defendant’s plea of guilty.

Ohio Senior Assistant Public Defender Gregory W. Meyers ended up representing the defendant, after two other attorneys separately asked to withdraw as counsel.

And in an unrelated case Clinton Wade Watson, 40, of the Hillsboro area, who was convicted of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, received a six-month term of incarceration to be served concurrently with a Highland County sentence.

Rankin https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_rankin_p.jpg Rankin Brooks https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_brooks_p.jpg Brooks Campbell https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_campbell_p.jpg Campbell